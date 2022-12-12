December 12, 2022

Norwegian man arrested in Koh Samui for 15 days of overstay

15 hours ago TN
Busy road in Koh Samui Island

Busy road in Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani province. Photo: Luigi Rosa / flickr.




A Norwegian man was arrested on Samui Island in Surat Thani for 15 days of overstaying his legal visa conditions.

Surat Thani Immigration officers told the Phuket Express that yesterday (December 10th) they have arrested Mr. (name removed), 43, a Norwegian national at a house in the Mae Nam sub-district, Samui district.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



