Pattaya police bust online Chinese pornography ring illegally filming adult live streaming
Pattaya police with assistance from Royal Thai Immigration busted what they called an online pornography ring for Chinese nationals live streaming from a Pattaya condo today, December 11th, 2022.
The raid was led by Pattaya police chief Kunlachart Kunlachai and assisted by Immigration Division 3 and Chonburi Immigration. The raid was conducted at a rental room at the Acacia Beach Continental condominium in South Pattaya. Pattaya police did not reveal how they learned about the live streams.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.