December 12, 2022

Pattaya police bust online Chinese pornography ring illegally filming adult live streaming

15 hours ago TN
Wong Amat Tower in Pattaya

Wong Amat Tower high-rise apartment building in Pattaya. Photo: Mario Kleff.




Pattaya police with assistance from Royal Thai Immigration busted what they called an online pornography ring for Chinese nationals live streaming from a Pattaya condo today, December 11th, 2022.

The raid was led by Pattaya police chief Kunlachart Kunlachai and assisted by Immigration Division 3 and Chonburi Immigration. The raid was conducted at a rental room at the Acacia Beach Continental condominium in South Pattaya. Pattaya police did not reveal how they learned about the live streams.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News



