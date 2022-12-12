Pattaya police bust online Chinese pornography ring illegally filming adult live streaming









Pattaya police with assistance from Royal Thai Immigration busted what they called an online pornography ring for Chinese nationals live streaming from a Pattaya condo today, December 11th, 2022.

The raid was led by Pattaya police chief Kunlachart Kunlachai and assisted by Immigration Division 3 and Chonburi Immigration. The raid was conducted at a rental room at the Acacia Beach Continental condominium in South Pattaya. Pattaya police did not reveal how they learned about the live streams.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

