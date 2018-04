PHUKET: Police are urging parents of infants and young children to keep their young ones in sight at all times after a horrific incident on Monday (April 23) resulted in a 9-month-old boy drowning at an expat family’s home in Cherng Talay.

Police were notified of the incident at 10am on Monday by the parents, who Capt Nareupon Taewlae of the Cherng Talay Police said were an expat couple living on the island. The mother is Filipino, he noted.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

The Phuket News