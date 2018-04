CHIANG MAI — Three Burmese men were arrested Friday for the alleged rape of an American tourist in Chiang Mai’s Doi Saket district.

Police arrested the construction workers, identified only as Dam, Daeng and Noi, for allegedly gang-raping an American tourist Thursday night.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English