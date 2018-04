Chon Buri police say they have arrested a couple in Bangkok and seized 294,000 methamphetamine pills and an assortment of other drugs worth abut Bt45 million.

Pol Maj Gen Surapol Wiratyosin, acting commissioner of Provincial Police Bureau Two, and Chon Buri chief Pol Maj Gen Natthachart Supamonkol held a press conference at their head office on Friday to announce the arrest.

