Saturday, April 28, 2018
Home > Pattaya > Pattaya Officials raid multiple Pattaya hotels, make seven arrests for no licenses

Pattaya Officials raid multiple Pattaya hotels, make seven arrests for no licenses

Pattaya skyline and beach
TN Pattaya 0

At the request of the Bang Lamung District Chief Naris Niramaiwong and Pattaya Police Chief Col Apichai Krobpetch officials with Immigration, District Police, Local Police and tourist police raided a total of ten properties in the Pattaya area on Tuesday to inspect licenses.

The raids were requested after the well publicized Tulip Hotel raid in which not only was an obscene sex orgy taking place with the management’s permission the hotel also did not have a license and had not had one since 2004, when it opened. Officials say they will continue to inspect hotels for the legal licenses.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

High Waves batter the coast of Pattaya, 10 Fishing Boats destroyed

Breaking News

Indian Tourist Drowns in Koh Lan Island, Chonburi

Breaking News

Woman shot as two rival gangs collide in Jomtien

Leave a Reply