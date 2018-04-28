Pattaya Officials raid multiple Pattaya hotels, make seven arrests for no licenses

At the request of the Bang Lamung District Chief Naris Niramaiwong and Pattaya Police Chief Col Apichai Krobpetch officials with Immigration, District Police, Local Police and tourist police raided a total of ten properties in the Pattaya area on Tuesday to inspect licenses.

The raids were requested after the well publicized Tulip Hotel raid in which not only was an obscene sex orgy taking place with the management’s permission the hotel also did not have a license and had not had one since 2004, when it opened. Officials say they will continue to inspect hotels for the legal licenses.

