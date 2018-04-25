Sunday, April 22, 2018
25 detained at Pattaya hotel’s “swingers’ party”

Wong Amat beach, Pattaya with city skyline
CHON BURI: Eleven men and 14 women of various nationalities were rounded up late on Saturday night in a raid on a hotel in South Pattaya in tambon Nong Prue while attending a swingers’ party for attendants to swap partners for sexual activities.

The raid on Ban Tulip Hotel in Phra Tamnak area in South Pattaya, which took place at about 11.30pm, was carried out by Bang Lamung district administrative officials with support from tourist police and soldiers from the 14th Military Circle.

