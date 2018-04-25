25 detained at Pattaya hotel’s “swingers’ party”

CHON BURI: Eleven men and 14 women of various nationalities were rounded up late on Saturday night in a raid on a hotel in South Pattaya in tambon Nong Prue while attending a swingers’ party for attendants to swap partners for sexual activities.

The raid on Ban Tulip Hotel in Phra Tamnak area in South Pattaya, which took place at about 11.30pm, was carried out by Bang Lamung district administrative officials with support from tourist police and soldiers from the 14th Military Circle.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST