The warden of Samut Prakan Central Prison and four other prison officers were transferred to inactive positions at the Department of Corrections after a drug convict died suspiciously.

Department’s director-general Pol Col Narat Sawettanan ordered immediate transfer of the warden Krit Wongvej and four other officers after a wife of the drug inmate suspected that her husband was tortured before he died on April 18.

By Thai PBS