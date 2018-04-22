Sunday, April 22, 2018
One killed, six injured in two Ayutthaya accidents

Public Emergency Medical Services rescue vehicle in Thailand
AYUTTHAYA: A man was killed and six people injured in two separate accidents in this Central province on Saturday night, police said.

Both accidents took place at about 9pm. One occurred when two pick-ups — a Toyota Vigo and an Isuzu D-Max — collided head-on near Wat Tan-en intersection on Bang Pahan-Lop Buri road in Bang Pahan district. The drivers of the two vehicles — Pitsanu Klinnasak, 29, and Wichai Phutthasatsaeng, 50 — were seriously injured and admitted to Bang Pahan Hospital. Pitsanu was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUNTHORN PONGPAO
BANGKOK POST

