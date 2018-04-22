Kim Jong Un says there is no need for additional nuclear weapons testing

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has issued a statement indicating that North Korea will put an end to its nuclear weapons testing.

By the 21st of April, the North Korean military will discontinue its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile testing program, according to North Korea’s state run media, the KCNA.

North Korea only has one testing site known to the outside world and it is located at Punggye-ri, which Kim says that he “will shut down” so as to “prove the vow to suspend nuclear tests.”

Kim says that Pyongyang “will join international efforts to halt nuclear tests altogether.”

Full story: theduran.com

By Frank Sellers

The Duran