Indian Authorities Approve Death Penalty for Rape of Children Below 12 – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Indian government on Saturday approved an ordinance to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to introduce the death penalty for gang rape of girls of age below 12, local media reported.

According to The Economic Times, stringent punishment for rape of girls under 12 years will amount to minimum 20 years of imprisonment, life imprisonment or death penalty. In case of gang rape of a girl below 12 years, the punishment will be life sentence or death penalty.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International