Thursday, April 19, 2018
Home > Isan > Police officer shunned to an inactive post for allegedly abusing a subordinate

Police officer shunned to an inactive post for allegedly abusing a subordinate

Thai Police uniform
TN Isan 0

The deputy superintendent of Phayakkhaphum Phisai police station in Maha Sarakham was transferred to an inactive post at the provincial police operations centre for his alleged improper conduct toward one of his subordinates and toward the public.

The abrupt transfer ordered by Pol Maj-Gen Apisak Dechakamphu, the provincial police commander, followed a post in the social media today of the alleged improper conduct and abuse of Pol Lt-Col Yuttha Banchongpru on Tuesday night (April 17).

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Seh Daeng’s driver held at Army base

House in Northern Thailand

Raid on huge resort in Thap Lan national park

Breaking News

Police Investigating 5 Men for Eating Cat Meat in NE Thailand

Leave a Reply