Police officer shunned to an inactive post for allegedly abusing a subordinate

The deputy superintendent of Phayakkhaphum Phisai police station in Maha Sarakham was transferred to an inactive post at the provincial police operations centre for his alleged improper conduct toward one of his subordinates and toward the public.

The abrupt transfer ordered by Pol Maj-Gen Apisak Dechakamphu, the provincial police commander, followed a post in the social media today of the alleged improper conduct and abuse of Pol Lt-Col Yuttha Banchongpru on Tuesday night (April 17).

By Thai PBS