Koh Kradan in Trang With The World’s Best Beach Will Be Temporarily Closed









Kradan Island in Trang which has the world's best beach as voted by a popular travel website will be temporarily closed next month for an annual environmental restoration.

Koh Kradan, a diving paradise in Trang

The Hat Chao Mai National Park in Trang announced the closure earlier this month. The annual marine tourism temporary closure will be for four months from June 1st to September 30th, 2023. Four islands in the national park area which are Mook Island, Kradan Island, Waen Island and Chuek Island will be temporarily closed.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

