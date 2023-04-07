Koh Kradan, a diving paradise in Trang

Koh Kradan is the most beautiful of all Trang islands. From sunrise to sunset, the deep turquoise sea and the midday sky seem to merge.









Koh Kradan National Park, in the province of Trang. It is one of the most beautiful islands of Trang and is located about 40 minutes by boat from the mainland. Some parts of the island are deprived by coconut and rubber plantations.

The island is a combination that attracts many travelers. The island is located in the popular Andaman Sea, where you will also find more beautiful islands. Koh Kradan is, in our opinion, definitely one of the most beautiful. The white beaches are still completely undeveloped and not yet crowded with hundreds of tourists. The clear blue water and the special rocks in the background also make it a special photogenic destination. There is not much to experience on the island, but that is precisely the reason why you come here.

Thailand’s Koh Kradan voted best beach on World Beach Guide site

Koh Kradan is named after the oblong shape of the island. On one side is Yang Long Beach and the other is rich with coral reefs full of fish of different species and colors. Nature lovers will find the island’s beauty and pleasure, divers will find it a wonderful place to explore the beauty of the underwater world, it is a wonderful place to explore the beauty of the underwater world in the coral reefs.

Koh Kradan has different beaches, each with unique characteristics. This way you will arrive at Sunset Beach after a mini jungle hike. Although there are some wastes, this beach is really beautiful. The rocks and the beautiful vegetation around the beach ensure beautiful snapshots. And other tourists? They are not really there. However, there are a lot of mosquitoes, so take the necessary measures. Looking for an idyllic white beach with crystal clear waters? Then go to Paradise Beach. Here you can not only relax, but also excellent snorkeling. The best known beach for snorkeling, however, is Ao Nang. This beach is next to Paradise Beach, but rocks separate the two beaches. When it is low tide, you can easily walk along the rocks from Paradise Beach to Ao Nang. Of course, you can also enjoy snorkeling during high tide.

"Koh Kradan" was ranked number one from the World Beach Guide website, a website that searches and collects beach information around the world. Ranked the best beaches in the world for 2023#Thailand #beach #best #Travel #tourism pic.twitter.com/IPqQNxh59F — Thitisorn X Songmuangsuk (@x_thitisorn) April 7, 2023

As we mentioned earlier, there is relatively little to do on the island. You come here to rest and for the beautiful rewarding beach. Don’t expect bars where you can have a drink or even a supermarket where you can buy something. In the evening, you can’t do much more than relax in your accommodation. Therefore, Koh Kradan is mainly a wonderful destination for those who want to take it easy and avoid the large number of tourists. Therefore, it is mainly couples and families who visit Koh Kradan. For backpackers, the beautiful island is sometimes too quiet. However, we think it is a pity that travelers skip the island, because the cool pearly white beaches and the beautiful underwater world are worth a visit.

Koh Kradan is much more expensive than the mainland. This applies not only to accommodation, but also to water, fruit, snacks and other food. You can take these with you from Trang to save some money that way. Also remember that there are no ATMs on the island and you need to bring extra cash.

November to April is the ideal season to visit Kradan Island, which was declared a National Park on October 14, 1981, along with the other islands around Trang. From May to October Kradan Island is under the influence of the southwest monsoon. Trang’s logistical position on the edge of the Andaman Sea means that it becomes an extreme recipient of strong winds and large waves during the monsoon season. This is a boon for marine life; undisturbed by tourists, it has a chance to replenish itself.

The trip to Kradan Island starts with the Muang district, Trang-Sikao road. Before reaching Sikao, you turn left on the road to Maeng Park and from there continue by boat to the island. The trip takes about an hour.

Turquoise water, white sandy beach and a cool sea breeze await visitors. When the tide is low, you can see the wonderful sight of marine life inhabiting shallow waters and coral reefs. It is like an orchestra of color and life, with different types of fish and crabs. Natural beauty unfolds, either underwater or on the beach itself, with the sun overhead or sinking under the sea or the bright yellow moon in the night sky.

Thousands of colorful fish make the underwater world ideal for snorkeling or diving. Some tourists make the trip to Kradan Island for diving and others visit the island as day trips to see the natural wonders of this island.

