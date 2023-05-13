Two Indian Men Report Their Gold Necklaces Were Stolen in Pattaya by Ladyboys









Transgender thieves allegedly stole gold necklaces from two Indian men in separate incidents the same night in Pattaya.

Indian man says transgender person took his 45,000 baht necklace on Walking Street

Captain Puttaruk Sornkamharn of the Pattaya City Police told the Pattaya News that on Saturday (May 13th) at 2:00 A.M., MR. NAGASESHA REDDY NEERUGANTI, 34, an Indian national, filed a report to the Pattaya City Police. He told police he was casually walking along Pattaya Beach with his Indian friends near Soi 13.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Pattaya News

