Two charged with human trafficking during karaoke raid in Ubon Ratchathani









A man and a woman were arrested and charged with human trafficking following a raid on a karaoke bar in Warin Chamrap district of Ubon Ratchathani province on Friday night.

A team of police from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) apprehended Somporn, 63, owner of the karaoke bar on Pathumtheppakdi Road, and bar manager Usanee, 45, Pol Maj Gen Sarut Khwaengsopha, commander of the ATPD, said on Saturday. The suspects’ surnames were withheld.

