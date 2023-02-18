Pattaya Gogo Bar Raided for Alleged Violation of Legal Closing Times and Alleged Human Trafficking

February 18, 2023 TN
Bar girls in Walking Street, Pattaya

Girls inside a night club in Pattaya. Photo: lynhdan / flickr.




Pattaya Police busted an a-gogo bar after receiving a tip-off that the venue had been allegedly regularly operating past legal closing time and allegedly exploiting children under the age of 18 years old for prostitution.

The operation was driven by complaints from concerned citizens that the a-gogo bar, Club 4, located in Soi Bongkot in Pattaya’s Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district, had allegedly contravened many laws and regulations, including human trafficking.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

