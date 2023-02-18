Five Thai Excise Department officials suspended for alleged extortion









It has now been confirmed that five men, who have been accused of extorting 5,500 baht from the owner of a grocery in Bangkok’s Sai Mai area a few days ago, are officials of the Excise Department, according to the department’s director-general, Ekniti Nitithanprapas.

According to Ekniti, all five have been suspended from active duty and a fact-finding committee has been set up to investigate claim.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

