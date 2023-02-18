Prayut says House to be dissolved before end of its four-year tenure

February 18, 2023 TN
Cabinet Meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House

Cabinet Meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Friday he will dissolve the House of Representatives before the end of its four-year tenure on March 23 to allow politicians time to switch parties.

“The House may not complete its term because I have to give them time to switch,” Gen Prayut said after a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam to discuss the scope of power of a caretaker government if the House is dissolved.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST

