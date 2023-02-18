Thai immigration police search house of Shanxi Province Association president
Immigration police searched a luxurious house in an estate in Bangkok’s Watcharaphol area today (Saturday). The house belongs to a Chinese businessman who allegedly set up the “Shanxi Province Association” in Thailand without a license from the Ministry of Interior.
The search of the house was witnessed by the president of the association, Yu Chi-xi, whose visa has been cancelled by Thai immigration police after he was found to have enriched himself by claiming to have connections with influential Thai figures.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
