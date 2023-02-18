Thai immigration police search house of Shanxi Province Association president









Immigration police searched a luxurious house in an estate in Bangkok’s Watcharaphol area today (Saturday). The house belongs to a Chinese businessman who allegedly set up the “Shanxi Province Association” in Thailand without a license from the Ministry of Interior.

The search of the house was witnessed by the president of the association, Yu Chi-xi, whose visa has been cancelled by Thai immigration police after he was found to have enriched himself by claiming to have connections with influential Thai figures.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





