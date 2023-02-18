Thai immigration police search house of Shanxi Province Association president

February 18, 2023 TN
Skyline and City View of Bangkok

Skyline and City View of Bangkok. Photo: Travel Coffee Book.




Immigration police searched a luxurious house in an estate in Bangkok’s Watcharaphol area today (Saturday). The house belongs to a Chinese businessman who allegedly set up the “Shanxi Province Association” in Thailand without a license from the Ministry of Interior.

The search of the house was witnessed by the president of the association, Yu Chi-xi, whose visa has been cancelled by Thai immigration police after he was found to have enriched himself by claiming to have connections with influential Thai figures.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Expressway in Pathum Thani province

Illegal meatball factory in Pathum Thani raided

February 18, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Corolla Altis at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Ex-partner of internet idol nabbed at Suvarnabhumi Airport over scam

February 16, 2023 TN
14-carat gold wedding rings

Dusit District Registers Same-Sex Marriage on Valentine’s Day

February 14, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Tuk-tuk Taxi In Phuket

Foreign gangs accused of stealing local jobs in Phuket

February 18, 2023 TN
Skyline and City View of Bangkok

Thai immigration police search house of Shanxi Province Association president

February 18, 2023 TN
Cabinet Meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House

Prayut says House to be dissolved before end of its four-year tenure

February 18, 2023 TN
Bar girls in Walking Street, Pattaya

Pattaya Gogo Bar Raided for Alleged Violation of Legal Closing Times and Alleged Human Trafficking

February 18, 2023 TN
Sai Mai and Don Mueang traffic sign in Bangkok

Five Thai Excise Department officials suspended for alleged extortion

February 18, 2023 TN