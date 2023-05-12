Nothing Phone (2) specifications leaked









The Nothing Phone (1) was launched only a year ago, and for most people it lived up to the hype it had created. In a short time, and thanks to products such as their headphones or their first smartphone, Nothing has become one of the most popular companies. With that said, they still have a long way to go to reach a higher place in the ranking of companies.

We know that the Nothing Phone (2) will be positioned in a completely different range than the Nothing Phone (1). The latter became a premium mid-range model, and its successor will be a high-end handset, although in terms of raw power it will lag behind other current top-of-the-range smartphones, such as Samsung’s Galaxy S23, as it will not use a Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor.

The upcoming Nothing Phone (2) is one of this year’s most anticipated launches, and we’re looking forward to seeing how Carl Pei’s company will improve on its previous model.

Today we have two leaks that reveal, on the one hand, the possible final specifications of the Nothing Phone (2), and also what would be the first image showing the design of the back. We haven’t seen anything of the front, but in general terms it should remain unchanged compared to the current model.

As we can see in the image, the differences compared to the Nothing Phone (1) are practically nil, the only important thing I can highlight is the presence of a kind of button located right next to the red indicator located near the top right corner. I don’t know the function of this button, but it is clear to me that this red LED should be a video recording indicator, something that was already present in the current model, although in the Nothing Phone (2) it has a slightly different integration in terms of design.

The Nothing Phone (2) will be made of aluminium and glass, which means it will retain the premium finish of the current model. On the front we can expect a repeat of the Nothing Phone (1)’s all-screen finish, which should result in very contained edges and a front-facing camera integrated into a floating notch.

The Phone (2) is expected to feature a slightly less modest processor than its predecessor (which had a Snapdragon 778G) and jump to a Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, which would only be behind the current king (the SD8 Gen2).

The chip would be accompanied by 8 or 12 gigs of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256 gigs of UFS 3.1 storage. While the processor will have some time at launch, it will be sufficient for all daily tasks, and will be a big improvement.

It is also rumoured to have a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with FullHD+ resolution, with the fingerprint reader underneath and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz.﻿

The launch of the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to take place sometime in July, although there could also be a slight delay and its arrival could be postponed until August. However, there is nothing to suggest this, so we can mark July as the most likely of the two dates we have given you.

On price, we have conflicting rumours, but what is clear is that it will have a higher starting price than the Nothing Phone (1). The most optimistic sources point to an approximate cost of between 600 and 700 euros for the base configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage capacity, and between 700 and 800 euros for the version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage capacity.

