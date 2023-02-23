Teenagers in the U.S. ashamed to own an Android phone

In the United States 9 out of 10 young people own an iPhone and those with an Android smartphone are “socially excluded”.

Two Apple iPhone 14 Pro smartphones

Two Apple iPhone 14 Pro smartphones. Photo: lukgehr / Pixabay.




In today’s society, mobile devices have become a fundamental tool for communication and social interaction. However, among young people in the United States there is a trend in which they prefer to have an Apple device rather than an Android smartphone from any manufacturer.

A report published by the Financial Times revealed that young people in the United States are “ashamed” to have an Android mobile phone, as the owners of this operating system are victims of discrimination by their friends in social circles.

In this country, sales of iPhone devices are such that 9 out of 10 young people own an Apple-branded cell phone. According to a recent survey, 87% of teenagers in America own an iPhone.

And, according to this report, a trend was discovered in which young people who own an Android device are described as “Android Guy”, in a form of discrimination quite difficult to assume for a teenager.

These figures highlight a latent problem among young people in the United States, which, in fact, is not new. Over the last few years there has been a certain discrimination, with all the nuances of the word, towards users who use Android mobile devices in their daily lives. But the worst thing is that it seems that this is not going to end.

Teenagers feel that having an Android phone alienates them from their groups of friends and social circles in general.

One of the justifications for this phenomenon is that young people, most of them owning an Apple device, socialize through applications such as iMessage or share information via AirDrop, which triggers the separation of those who do not own an iPhone.

In fact, in some cases, users with Android cell phones have found themselves kicked out of messaging groups because they do not have an iPhone. The situation has reached a point where the problem is not only the embarrassment of having an Android phone, this embarrassment translates into some harassment of other users.

From shame has been born a round business. Throughout the study it is said that users are an iPhone are obviously prone to fall into the Apple ecosystem and, therefore, be part of the business of the Cupertino company. In fact, it is normal to have several Apple devices on them.

Apple has promoted that most of those who have a device of this brand, also have, in general, an accessory that complements their phone, whether AirPods, a MacBook, iPad or an Apple Watch among others.

The U.S. company emphasized that the large number of devices sold by Apple is due to the quality of the product that the user is acquiring and, according to them, is the best you can get in the market.

Social circles have changed, and now the key element for climbing the popularity pyramid in the United States is an iPhone. Android phones are seen as functional devices, but with too many negative connotations to appeal to young people in the country where Steve Jobs was born.

