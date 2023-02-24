Cambodian Deputy PM, Foreign Minister Visits Thailand

February 24, 2023 TN
Thai flag at the Government building

Thai flag at the Government House building. Photo: Government of Thailand.




BANGKOK, Feb 24 (TNA) – Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Prak Sokhonn has paid an official visit to Thailand at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai during February 23-24.

Cambodian deputy prime minister held bilateral discussions with his Thai counterpart and paid a courtesy call on Thai Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha at the Government House.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

