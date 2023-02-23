Dubious links to Myanmar junta a blot on PM Prayut









A deep connection between Myanmar’s arms dealer Tun Min Latt and the Thai elite has triggered a political controversy in Thailand at a time when Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is about to dissolve the House of Representatives, paving the way for a new election.

Opposition MP Rangsiman Rome of the Move Forward Party was on the offensive during the general debate in the House last week when he accused Senator Upakit Pachariyangkun of being a long-time business partner of Tun Min Latt. The Myanmar national was arrested in September and indicted in December last year for drug trafficking and money laundering.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

