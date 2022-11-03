November 3, 2022

Assets Worth Nearly B2bn Impounded from Myanmar Drug Cartel in Six Provinces

Drugs seized by police

Drugs seized by police after a drug sting operation. Photo: Policespokesmen / Facebook.




BANGKOK, Nov 2 (TNA) – Authorities impounded assets worth nearly 2 billion baht from a drug cartel of a Myanmar businessman and planned to suspend the import and export of sodium cyanide which was a drug precursor, said Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

Mr Somsak said that the assets were impounded in six provinces. They were believed to be connected with the drug cartel of Myanmar businessman Tun Min Latt and their combined value was estimated at 1.86 billion baht.

