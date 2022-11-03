Assets Worth Nearly B2bn Impounded from Myanmar Drug Cartel in Six Provinces









BANGKOK, Nov 2 (TNA) – Authorities impounded assets worth nearly 2 billion baht from a drug cartel of a Myanmar businessman and planned to suspend the import and export of sodium cyanide which was a drug precursor, said Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

Mr Somsak said that the assets were impounded in six provinces. They were believed to be connected with the drug cartel of Myanmar businessman Tun Min Latt and their combined value was estimated at 1.86 billion baht.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





