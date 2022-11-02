November 2, 2022

Thai parliament derails Move Forward Party’s Progressive Liquor Bill

14 hours ago TN
Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok

Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok. Photo: P Phongsakon. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The Move Forward Party’s Progressive Liquor Bill was derailed today (Wednesday), when the House of Representatives twice voted against it twice, first by 177:174 votes and then by 196:194 votes.

The failure of the Bill to pass was not unexpected, after the government issued an edict yesterday to ease restrictions on the production of liquor and beer, in what was widely seen as an attempt to wrong-foot the opposition Move Forward Party.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



