Thais Allowed to Make Alcoholic Beverages For Own Consumption









BANGKOK, Nov 2 (TNA) – New regulations of the Finance Ministry which took effect today allowed people to make alcoholic beverages for own consumption but the household production capacity is capped at 200 liters per year.

According to the new ministerial regulations, people aged 20 years and over and juristic persons can apply for a license to make alcoholic beverages for their own consumption, not for sale or barter. However, the production capacity is limited at 200 liters per year and such producers must send the samples of their alcoholic beverages to the Excise Department for quality checks.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





