November 2, 2022

Thais Allowed to Make Alcoholic Beverages For Own Consumption

4 hours ago TN
Beer glasses and menu in a restaurant

Beverages and menu in a restaurant Photo: Alan Levine / PxHere.




BANGKOK, Nov 2 (TNA) – New regulations of the Finance Ministry which took effect today allowed people to make alcoholic beverages for own consumption but the household production capacity is capped at 200 liters per year.

According to the new ministerial regulations, people aged 20 years and over and juristic persons can apply for a license to make alcoholic beverages for their own consumption, not for sale or barter. However, the production capacity is limited at 200 liters per year and such producers must send the samples of their alcoholic beverages to the Excise Department for quality checks.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

