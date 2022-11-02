TAT predicts 18 million foreign arrivals in 2023









Tourism leaders are projecting 18 million foreign arrivals in 2023 while holding out little hope the Chinese market will return anytime soon, says the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

“Under the base case scenario, Thailand should have 18 million foreign tourists, of which 72% or around 13 million would come from short-haul markets, contributing 598 billion baht of the overall revenue target of 971 billion,” said Thanet Phetsuwan, TAT’s deputy governor of marketing for Asia and South Pacific.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Narumon Kasemsuk

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





