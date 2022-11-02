November 2, 2022

TAT predicts 18 million foreign arrivals in 2023

Vehicles at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal Building Departures Level

Vehicles at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal Building Departures Level.




Tourism leaders are projecting 18 million foreign arrivals in 2023 while holding out little hope the Chinese market will return anytime soon, says the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

“Under the base case scenario, Thailand should have 18 million foreign tourists, of which 72% or around 13 million would come from short-haul markets, contributing 598 billion baht of the overall revenue target of 971 billion,” said Thanet Phetsuwan, TAT’s deputy governor of marketing for Asia and South Pacific.

