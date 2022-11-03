Pickup driver killed, 8 on school bus hurt in collision in Nakhon Si Thammarat









NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A pickup driver was killed and seven young children and a school bus driver slightly injured when the two vehicles collided in Bang Khan district on Thursday morning.

The fatal crash occurred in front of Ban Lam Nao post office in tambon Ban Lam Nao and was reported about 7.30am, said Pol Capt Bunlue Mian-o, deputy investigation chief at Bang Khan.

Nujaree Rakrun

BANGKOK POST

