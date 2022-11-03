November 3, 2022

Pickup driver killed, 8 on school bus hurt in collision in Nakhon Si Thammarat

6 hours ago TN
Traffic in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Traffic in Nakhon Si Thammarat. Photo: Matthew Clark / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A pickup driver was killed and seven young children and a school bus driver slightly injured when the two vehicles collided in Bang Khan district on Thursday morning.

The fatal crash occurred in front of Ban Lam Nao post office in tambon Ban Lam Nao and was reported about 7.30am, said Pol Capt Bunlue Mian-o, deputy investigation chief at Bang Khan.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Nujaree Rakrun
BANGKOK POST



