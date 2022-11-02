November 2, 2022

Five injured in 4-vehicle crash in Bangkok

5 hours ago TN
Asok Montri at Sukhumvit crossing, Bangkok

Terminal 21 shopping center and Grand Millenium building on Thanon Asok Montri , Sukhumvit crossing in Bangkok. Photo: Adbar.




Five people were injured in a four-vehicle crash that included a bus and brought down two power poles on busy Sukhumvit Road, causing a traffic jam, in Bangkok on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred on the outbound lane of Sukhumvit Road in front of True Digital Park in Phra Khanong district about 6.40am.

