Five injured in 4-vehicle crash in Bangkok

Five people were injured in a four-vehicle crash that included a bus and brought down two power poles on busy Sukhumvit Road, causing a traffic jam, in Bangkok on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred on the outbound lane of Sukhumvit Road in front of True Digital Park in Phra Khanong district about 6.40am.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

