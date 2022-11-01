Woman biker dies in crash with parked truck in Korat









NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A young woman was killed when her big bike crashed into the rear of a parked trailer-truck in Muang district early on Tuesday.

A member of the Hook 31 rescue unit told police the accident occurred about 2.30am on the out-bound side of Highway 304 in front of the Big C department store in tambon Nai Muang.

