Bomb attack kills ranger in Yala and suspected insurgents torch 20 cell phone towers in Pattani









Violence continued in the southernmost provinces on Friday, after a bomb killed a ranger and seriously injured three others.

Insurgents attack a government outpost in Yala Province

The attack took place in Ban Ngokapo village in the Bannang Sata district of Yala province, about 500 meters from Ban Taopoon School, which is set to be a polling station for this Sunday’s general election.

