Insurgents attack a government outpost in Yala Province









Government security forces engaged in a fierce gun battle with insurgents at an outpost in Mueang district of Thailand’s restive southern province of Yala early this morning (Sunday).

Suspected Insurgent Killed in Firefight with Soldiers in Yala

Arriving on motorcycles and by foot, about 20 insurgents attacked the outpost in Ban Nibong village, in Budi sub-district, with automatic rifles, pipe bombs and M79 grenade launchers.

By Thai PBS World

