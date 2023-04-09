Insurgents attack a government outpost in Yala Province

April 9, 2023 TN
Muslim school girls in Yala, Southern Thailand

Muslim school girls in Yala, Southern Thailand. Photo: Tarik Abdel-Monem / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




Government security forces engaged in a fierce gun battle with insurgents at an outpost in Mueang district of Thailand’s restive southern province of Yala early this morning (Sunday).

Suspected Insurgent Killed in Firefight with Soldiers in Yala

Arriving on motorcycles and by foot, about 20 insurgents attacked the outpost in Ban Nibong village, in Budi sub-district, with automatic rifles, pipe bombs and M79 grenade launchers.

