Thai Government Boosts Tourism by Emphasizing Wellness









BANGKOK (NNT) – The government aims to boost sustainable tourism with a focus on wellness and medical tourism.

Thai Medical Tourism Projected to Rebound

According to Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha intends to enhance sustainable tourism for greater income generation. Thailand’s medical tourism sector is currently valued at 9% of the global market, the largest in the Asia-Pacific, with a projected value of 838 billion baht by 2027.

The spokesperson emphasized that Thailand has a competitive advantage in both medical and wellness tourism, with certified facilities and reasonable pricing. Wellness tourism is also considered one of the top five post-pandemic travel trends, with travelers seeking health and wellness experiences. Meanwhile, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is promoting volunteer programs, food experiences, cultural activities and other wellness activities to continue driving the growth of wellness tourism in Thailand.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

