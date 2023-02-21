Suspected Insurgent Killed in Firefight with Soldiers in Yala

February 21, 2023 TN
Yaha District in Yala, southern Thailand

Yaha District in Yala, Southern Thailand. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล. CC BY 3.0.




YALA, Feb 21 (TNA) – A suspected insurgent was killed in a firefight with soldiers after negotiating for his surrender failed to convince him.

A joint special operation unit laid siege at a house in Yala’s Than To district following a tip-off that a suspected insurgent had hidden there.

Soldiers asked for cooperation from local and religious leaders to convince him to turn himself in but to no avail.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Koh Tao Sai Nuan Beach

Body of Myanmar Woman Found Floating near Koh Tao in Surat Thani

February 21, 2023 TN
Yellow Jetski

Russian Tourists Fined for Riding Jet Skis in Krabi

February 20, 2023 TN
Karsts in Krabi province

Modified Krabi Long-tail Boats Capsize Three Times in Two Months With Two Deaths and Many Injured

February 18, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Huawei stand

AIS Fibre partners Huawei for Fixed-Broadband Innovation

February 21, 2023 TN
Koh Larn beach, Pattaya

Koh Larn Trail Run in Pattaya Draws Hundreds of Runners

February 21, 2023 TN
Koh Tao Sai Nuan Beach

Body of Myanmar Woman Found Floating near Koh Tao in Surat Thani

February 21, 2023 TN
A ship at Khlong Toei Port, Bangkok

FTI frets over inexpensive Chinese goods following China’s reopening

February 21, 2023 TN
Gates A1 to A6, Concourse A, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Thailand to Screen For Marburg Virus at Points of Entry for Certain Travelers

February 21, 2023 TN