Suspected Insurgent Killed in Firefight with Soldiers in Yala
YALA, Feb 21 (TNA) – A suspected insurgent was killed in a firefight with soldiers after negotiating for his surrender failed to convince him.
A joint special operation unit laid siege at a house in Yala’s Than To district following a tip-off that a suspected insurgent had hidden there.
Soldiers asked for cooperation from local and religious leaders to convince him to turn himself in but to no avail.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.