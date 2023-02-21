Suspected Insurgent Killed in Firefight with Soldiers in Yala









YALA, Feb 21 (TNA) – A suspected insurgent was killed in a firefight with soldiers after negotiating for his surrender failed to convince him.

A joint special operation unit laid siege at a house in Yala’s Than To district following a tip-off that a suspected insurgent had hidden there.

Soldiers asked for cooperation from local and religious leaders to convince him to turn himself in but to no avail.

