Three tourist boats catch fire at pier in Samut Prakan

February 21, 2023 TN
The Chao Phraya Rive and Khlong Toei Port in Bangkok

The Chao Phraya River in Samut Prakan Province and Khlong Toei Port, Bangkok. Photo: Mattes.




Three tourist boats sustained heavy fire damage as they were anchoring at a river pier in Phra Pradaeng district of Samut Prakan on Tuesday morning.

According to the Samut Prakan V2 News webpage, the fire started on one of six tourist boats moored close to each other at the pier near Thong Khung Temple and the flames spread quickly to two other vessels.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

