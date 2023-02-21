Three tourist boats catch fire at pier in Samut Prakan









Three tourist boats sustained heavy fire damage as they were anchoring at a river pier in Phra Pradaeng district of Samut Prakan on Tuesday morning.

According to the Samut Prakan V2 News webpage, the fire started on one of six tourist boats moored close to each other at the pier near Thong Khung Temple and the flames spread quickly to two other vessels.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

