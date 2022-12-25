December 25, 2022

British tourist rescued after a fall from cliff in Koh Samui

4 hours ago TN
Namuang Waterfall in Koh Samui

Na Muang Waterfall in Koh Samui Island. Photo: Maksim Sundukov.




A Thai rescue crew helped to pull a British tourist, who had fallen from the top of a steep waterfall on Samui Island, to safety yesterday (Saturday).

The victim was among a group of eight foreign tourists who had trekked to the top of the Na Muang Waterfall, a steep cliff which was made slippery by recent rainfall.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



