British tourist rescued after a fall from cliff in Koh Samui









A Thai rescue crew helped to pull a British tourist, who had fallen from the top of a steep waterfall on Samui Island, to safety yesterday (Saturday).

The victim was among a group of eight foreign tourists who had trekked to the top of the Na Muang Waterfall, a steep cliff which was made slippery by recent rainfall.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

