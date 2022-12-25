Train lovers start bidding farewell to Korat station









NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Residents took photos and selfies at Nakhon Ratchasima train station on Sunday as the days of the largest station on the northeastern line are numbered.

People flocked to the station in Muang district on the last day of the five-day exhibition on Sunday. The event was held to commemorate the 122nd year of the station, which was the terminal station of the Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima line.

