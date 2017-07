The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has bowed to calls to redesign a section of the dual-track railway in Nakhon Ratchasima, saying Wednesday it will build an elevated 15-kilometre track to avoid causing traffic problems in downtown Muang district.

The decision was revealed after the SRT held its latest meeting with deputy transport permanent secretary Phiraphon Thawansukcharoen.

PRASIT TANGPRASERT

BANGKOK POST