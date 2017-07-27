Thursday, July 27, 2017
Truckload of Pigs Drown Miserably After Truck Plunges Into Canal

A Klong (canal) in Bang Pu Mai, Samut Prakan
SUPHANBURI — Bommin Natthongin recalled Thursday that when he arrived on the scene to find more than 80 pigs drowned and dozens more struggling for air, it reminded him of a slaughterhouse.

He was among rescue workers to rush to the scene Wednesday where a truck carrying 100 pigs had run off the road and into a khlong, causing 82 of them to drown in the central province’s Don Chedi district. The driver, who sustained an injury, said the steering wheel became stuck.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

