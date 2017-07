Trang – A school director in Wang Wiset district of this southern province has been arrested for the murder of a woman at his school on July 24, police said.

The police arrested Winij Akrasuwan, director of Ban Nong Khla School in Tambon Khao Wiset, at 3am on Thursday (July 27) after inquiring about 10 witnesses and inspecting footage from CCTV camera.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS