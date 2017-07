Rescuers have recovered the bodies of five scuba diving students stuck in sunken boat in Chumphon Bay on Wednesday (July 26).

The boat, Chok Tara 2, sank Wednesday night near Ko Ngam Yai, a famous diving site located about 18 kilometres off the shore, with 13 passengers and three crew members, all of them are Thais, in torrential rainstorm.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS