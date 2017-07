UDON THANI, 27th July 2017 (NNT) – The Udon Thani Provincial Land Transport Office and Udon Thani Police have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to reduce the number of road accidents in the province.

Udon Thani Governor Chayawut Chanthorn presided over the MOU signing ceremony which took place at City Hall. The MOU promotes the use of speed cameras to reduce speeding.

