Thai PBS is the 1st TV station to complete digital broadcast network nationwide

Thai PBS has completed its expansion of digital TV broadcasting network covering all 168 base stations as of June 15, making it the first TV station in the kingdom that has nationwide digital broadcasting coverage, said Mr Thanakorn Sooksai, manager for engineering data and planning of Thai PBS, on Wednesday.

Currently, Thai PBS’s digital TV broadcast has covered 95 percent of households nationwide, he said, any viewers who have problem with the reception, especially the broadcasts of 3SD, 3HD and 3family channels and Channel 8 of RS company which are renting the signal network of Thai PBS can call phone numbers 02-7902314-5 around the clock for help.

