Body Found In Rassada Canal, Phuket









Rescue workers were notified of the body this morning (December 24th) at a canal in Soi Vanich 1.

They arrived at the scene to find the male body face down in the canal. The Thai man was known by locals as Mr. Kluay but they did not know his full name.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





