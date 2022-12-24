December 24, 2022

Body Found In Rassada Canal, Phuket

8 hours ago TN
Parked Police Pickup

Parked Police Pickup. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Rescue workers were notified of the body this morning (December 24th) at a canal in Soi Vanich 1.

They arrived at the scene to find the male body face down in the canal. The Thai man was known by locals as Mr. Kluay but they did not know his full name.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



