Foreigner Dressed Like Police Officer Attacks Chinese Driver in Pattaya

TN May 27, 2023 0
Thai policeman in Pattaya

Photo: Marshall Astor.




An unidentified foreigner who an eyewitness said dressed like a police officer attacked a Chinese driver over a traffic accident in a fit of what appeared to be road rage in Pattaya.

Pattaya Tourist Police arrest German fake police and suspected child molester

A video of a tall foreign-looking man dressed like a police officer, who was attacking a defenseless Chinese man on Pattaya Third Road in South Pattaya, went viral on social media early this morning, May 26th.

thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



