Tuk Tuk Taxi Destroyed From Fire in Chalong, Phuket

TN May 27, 2023 0
Tuk tuks in Ban Karon, Phuket, Thailand

Tuk tuks in Ban Karon, Phuket, Thailand. Image: bfishadow.




A Tuk Tuk taxi has been destroyed by a fire in Chalong, Phuket.

The Chalong Municipality told the Phuket Express that firefighters were notified of the fire at 9:35 A.M. on Saturday morning (May 27th) in Soi Nakok.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

