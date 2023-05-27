Tuk Tuk Taxi Destroyed From Fire in Chalong, Phuket
A Tuk Tuk taxi has been destroyed by a fire in Chalong, Phuket.
The Chalong Municipality told the Phuket Express that firefighters were notified of the fire at 9:35 A.M. on Saturday morning (May 27th) in Soi Nakok.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
