Wages in Thailand are only one factor in potential investor decisions

TN May 26, 2023 0
Truck carrying workers in Kalasin

Truck carrying workers in Kalasin province. Photo: Marshall Astor.




Raising the minimum wage in Thailand to 450 baht a day will make workers happy, but certainly not business operators, as reflected in the negative opinions voiced by various business groups.

Pheu Thai Promises B600 Minimum Daily Wage, Bachelors’ B25,000 Salary

Poj Aramwattananont, vice chair of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, has warned that the increase in the minimum wage, as pledged by parties during their election campaigns, could prompt potential foreign investors think twice and may delay their plans to invest in Thailand.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



