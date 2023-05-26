TAT Eyes Pita Limjaroenrat as Brand Ambassador

TN May 26, 2023 0
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat waving those present.

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat waving those present. Photo: Tvcccp.




BANGKOK, May 26 (TNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand has come up with an idea to invite Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat to be the TAT’s brand ambassador to attract young tourists and family travellers to Thailand.

TAT launches Amazing Thailand Culinary City program to woo foodie tourists

TAT governor Yutthasak Supasorn said Thai tourism is recovering after the pandemic. The TAT wants to restructure the East Asia market particularly Japan and South Korea to draw more young tourists.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Truck carrying workers in Kalasin

Wages in Thailand are only one factor in potential investor decisions

TN May 26, 2023 0
Vesak Day in Thailand

Vesak Day Ceremony in Thailand to Attract Thousands of Monks

TN May 26, 2023 0
Dr. Trairak Pisitkun testing COVITRAP

Chula Researchers DiscoverHighly Effective Antibodies against COVID-19, ‘Leading to COVITRAP Nasal Spray’ to Curb Infection at the Start

Chulalongkorn University May 26, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Truck carrying workers in Kalasin

Wages in Thailand are only one factor in potential investor decisions

TN May 26, 2023 0
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat waving those present.

TAT Eyes Pita Limjaroenrat as Brand Ambassador

TN May 26, 2023 0
Traditional Thai fishing boat

Phuket Boat Crew Rescued After Getting Stuck on Rock in Krabi

TN May 26, 2023 0
Vesak Day in Thailand

Vesak Day Ceremony in Thailand to Attract Thousands of Monks

TN May 26, 2023 0
Dummy police officer in Bangkok

SMS scam gang arrested in Bangkok

TN May 26, 2023 0