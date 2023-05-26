TAT Eyes Pita Limjaroenrat as Brand Ambassador









BANGKOK, May 26 (TNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand has come up with an idea to invite Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat to be the TAT’s brand ambassador to attract young tourists and family travellers to Thailand.

TAT governor Yutthasak Supasorn said Thai tourism is recovering after the pandemic. The TAT wants to restructure the East Asia market particularly Japan and South Korea to draw more young tourists.

