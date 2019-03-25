Police hunt for South African man in murder of Thai woman

Police have launched a manhunt for a South African man for allegedly killing a Thai woman whose body was found in a Bangkok hotel on Sunday.
The suspect was identified as Mzwakhe Memela, 38.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
